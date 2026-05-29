Your body clock could be affecting your gut

Many of the daily habits people overlook — eating late at night, sleeping irregularly, or staying glued to screens after dark — may be quietly disrupting gut health.

Health experts continue to highlight the growing connection between the body’s circadian rhythm and the digestive system. The circadian rhythm, often referred to as the body clock, regulates the body’s natural 24-hour cycle, influencing sleep, metabolism, hormones, digestion and energy levels throughout the day.

Recent studies show that the digestive system operates closely alongside this internal clock. Gut bacteria, which play a major role in digestion and immunity, also follow daily rhythms. When eating and sleeping schedules become inconsistent, this balance may be disrupted, potentially contributing to inflammation, blood sugar fluctuations, weight gain and other health concerns over time.