DOJ orders NBI probe into deaths of Ateneo basketball players in Aurora

In a statement Wednesday, the DOJ said the NBI Central Office has been directed to create a special task force to carry out a thorough, comprehensive, and impartial probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The investigation aims to establish all relevant facts and determine whether any individual or group may be held liable in connection with the deaths of the two student-athletes.

The DOJ added that the NBI task force will evaluate the evidence gathered and determine whether there is sufficient basis to recommend the filing of charges before the department.

"The DOJ remains committed to ensuring that the facts are fully established and that justice is served," the agency said.