Phl external debt eases to $147.35B in Q1

The Philippines’ outstanding external debt declined slightly to $147.35 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 from $147.65 billion at the end of 2025, with key debt indicators remaining at manageable levels, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

External debt as a share of gross domestic product improved to 30.0 percent from 30.3 percent in the previous quarter, while liquidity conditions strengthened as short-term external debt based on remaining maturity fell to $25.5 billion.