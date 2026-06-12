No surrender: Spurs refuse to give up

“I feel like we’re going to go out next game with a sense of fire,” Spurs guard Dylan Harper said.

“If we’re going to lose, we’re not going out like that. We’re going to put up a fight. We’re going to keep swinging.”

After allowing the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, losing on an OG Anunoby tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining, the Spurs must regroup quickly.

“It’s a tough loss. It’s going to take us a minute to get over it,” Spurs guard Stephon Castle said.

“But we still have belief in each other and confidence we’re going to win the next game.”

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson still hurts but has confidence his team can win three in a row to swipe the crown.

“I think it hurts everybody,” he said.

“We put a lot into it. As much as it hurts, we’re still playing. I feel like we have a special group. We’re back at it and we believe we can get it done.”

The Spurs rallied from 3-2 down to oust 2025 champion Oklahoma City in the Western Conference final.

“Backs against the wall. We’ve answered the call every time. This is no different for us,” Harper said. “We’re all going to bounce back. We’re going to show the world what we’re made of.