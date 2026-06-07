Brunson expects Spurs to come out punching

NEW YORK (AFP) — The New York Knicks, who held off San Antonio in another instant National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals classic to take a 2-0 lead in the championship series, are expecting the Spurs’ best shot in Game 3 on Monday.

“Every single day we chip away and try to be the best that we can be,” Knicks star Jalen Brunson said after New York held off the Spurs, 105-104, on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Finals.

The Knicks are just the third team — after Michael Jordan’s 1993 Chicago Bulls and the 1995 Houston Rockets — to win the first two games of the Finals on the road, and both those teams went on to lift the trophy.