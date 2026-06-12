Inoue presses mute button

Inoue, coming off a big win over Junto Nakatani, who was coming off a reign of terror at bantamweight, has yet to reveal what’s on the horizon.

There are talks that he might eventually be paired with fast-rising American knockout artist Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

But Rodriguez has to hurdle his next assignment to remain relevant.

Meanwhile, Casimero is back at home in Leyte celebrating his latest win with his family and friends.

Like Inoue, there is no definite date yet as to when and where Casimero is making his much-awaited ring return.

Before flying out of Japan, Casimero met with his promoter Koki Kameda, who was extremely satisfied with his strong showing.