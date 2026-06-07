Monster killer?

Even Filipino boxing personalities who attended the fights at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname were utterly impressed by Casimero’s decisive win.

“Casimero’s truly different,” admitted two-division champion Gerry Peñalosa, whose fighter Kenneth Llover was unsuccessful in a bid to earn a shot at the International Boxing Federation bantamweight crown.

“There’s nothing that you can do even if you bash him online. The important thing is he puts on a great show,” he said.

Gerry’s brother Carl Jr. echoed the same sentiment.

“He really hits very hard,” said Carl Jr., who trains Pedro Taduran, the Philippines’ lone world champion.

Even Benny dela Peña, who assisted another Filipino fighter who fought in the undercard but lost, is a Casimero admirer.

“He has no fear. That is the reason why he punches hard.”

Carl Jr. added: “If he gets to fight Inoue, he has got a big chance of winning.”

Casimero floored Nery thrice in the first round alone and once each in the second and third.