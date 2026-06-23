Inoue snubbing Casimero anew?

Getting a ring date with Japanese pound-for-pound king Naoya “Monster” Inoue seems to remain elusive for Filipino Johnriel Casimero.

A report from Japan on Tuesday revealed that Inoue is booked to make his much-awaited appearance sometime in February 2027.

The opponent appears to be Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, who recently won a third world crown after destroying Antonio Vargas of Mexico in Arizona.

Hideyuki Ohashi, the former world champion who manages Inoue, did not name the opponent but Rodriguez is the guy Ohashi could be referring to based on his cryptic statement.