House inquiry sought as Rene Baterbonia returns home

Tiangco, an Ateneo alumnus, urged the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, identify possible liabilities and recommend measures to strengthen safety standards for student-athletes.

"Whenever young lives are lost under circumstances that raise questions about safety and supervision, we owe it to their families and to the public to find out exactly what happened and who should be held accountable," Tiangco said.

He stressed that the inquiry should extend beyond Ateneo de Manila University and examine the governing bodies and safety systems responsible for protecting student-athletes.

"We cannot bring Rene and Divine back. But we can honor their memory by ensuring that the truth comes out and that every institution entrusted with the welfare of student-athletes is held to the highest standard of responsibility and care," he added.

Tiangco also said a representative from his office had visited Baterbonia's mother, Rovelyn, to express support and assure her that the House would pursue an investigation.

Baterbonia and Adili died in a drowning incident during an Ateneo men's basketball team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on 8 June. Authorities have ruled the cause of death as asphyxia, but Baterbonia's mother has maintained that the tragedy could have been prevented, citing the absence of trained rescuers at the site.

After a three-day wake at Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City, Baterbonia's remains were flown to his alma mater, Ateneo de Davao University, for funeral services.