Game, set, stay healthy

Tennis is widely enjoyed for its mix of cardio, agility, strength and coordination. It provides a full-body workout that supports heart health, endurance, and overall fitness. But while the sport is beneficial, its fast-paced and repetitive movements can also place stress on the body, especially when players are untrained or overexert themselves.
Quick sprints, sudden stops, twisting motions, and repeated overhead swings all demand a lot from the joints and muscles. Without proper preparation and recovery, these movements can lead to strain and overuse injuries.
Elbow strain, wrist stress
Pain around the outer elbow is one of the most common issues among tennis players. It often develops from repeated gripping and swinging of the racquet, which can overload the forearm tendons.
Discomfort may start mildly but worsen with continued play or everyday movements. Early rest, activity modification, and strengthening exercises can help ease symptoms and support recovery.
Players may also experience wrist discomfort when adapting to new equipment or changing grip style. Proper form, gradual training adjustments and rest between sessions can help reduce risk.
Knee pressure, shoulder fatigue
Frequent stops, pivots, and lateral movements place continuous stress on the knees. Over time, this can contribute to joint pain or soft tissue irritation.
Supportive footwear, gradual training progression, and strengthening the muscles around the knees help improve stability and reduce strain during play.
The serving motion repeatedly engages the shoulder muscles and tendons. Overuse may lead to stiffness, weakness, or pain, especially if proper conditioning is lacking.
Lower back strain from rotation
Poor mechanics or weak core muscles can increase the risk of lower back discomfort. Strengthening the core and maintaining proper technique can help reduce stress on the spine.
Warm-ups prepare the body for movement, while cool-downs support recovery. Strength training improves resilience, and rest allows tissues to heal.
Ignoring early warning signs often leads to longer recovery times.