Game, set, stay healthy

Tennis is widely enjoyed for its mix of cardio, agility, strength and coordination. It provides a full-body workout that supports heart health, endurance, and overall fitness. But while the sport is beneficial, its fast-paced and repetitive movements can also place stress on the body, especially when players are untrained or overexert themselves.

Quick sprints, sudden stops, twisting motions, and repeated overhead swings all demand a lot from the joints and muscles. Without proper preparation and recovery, these movements can lead to strain and overuse injuries.