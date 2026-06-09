Staying healthy tops Eala’s game plan

Alex Eala is doing her best to stay healthy as she plunges into action in the Queen’s Club Championships in London.

In an article by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the world No. 31 Filipina said she is doing everything she can to make sure she would not suffer any injuries as she braces for a tough schedule in the grass-court tournaments.

The 21-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy alumna is coming off a historic conquest in the Birmingham Classic over the weekend where she defeated No. 69 Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England.

“My athleticism is something that I’ve been working on. It’s more precautionary than anything,” Eala said regarding the tape on her leg.