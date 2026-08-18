With more than two decades of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Srethapakdi previously held senior positions in the industry and advised healthcare organizations globally during her time with Boston Consulting Group.

She joined MSD as managing director for Thailand in 2021, where she focused on business growth and initiatives aimed at improving patient access.

Under her expanded role, Srethapakdi will work to strengthen partnerships with government agencies, healthcare providers and other stakeholders while addressing the changing healthcare needs of Filipino patients.

“I am honored to lead MSD in the Philippines at a critical juncture, when health is a pronounced priority in the public and private sectors,” Srethapakdi said.

She said the company will continue working with healthcare stakeholders to broaden access to innovative treatments and vaccines and improve health outcomes.

Srethapakdi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and a doctorate in Molecular Biology from Cornell University.

Merck & Co., Inc., which operates as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been present in the Philippines for more than three decades. The company has worked with government, healthcare professionals, patient groups and industry partners to advance medical innovation and patient care.

“Today, we reaffirm this commitment to help bring broader access to innovative medicines and vaccines, with the aim of delivering better health outcomes for Filipino patients,” Srethapakdi said.