Ebdane elected as BSP Regional Chair for Central Luzon

The official was elected during the Annual Regional Scout Committee (RESCOM) and Key-3 Meeting in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 11 June 2026.

Ebdane said that he is honored to be the regional chairperson of the BSP Central Luzon, and vows to boost the scouting community in Region 3.

Aside from the election of new officials, the meeting included the oathtaking ceremony and the recognition of renowned local councils in Central Luzon.

Dr. Emmanuel Antonio M. Umali, SWB, Presiding Officer; RSD Michael A. Indoma, RYDO V; Hon. Anthony Joseph S. Torres, Council Chairperson ng Pampanga Council; SDS Romeo M. Alip, Ph.D., CESO V, Council Scout Commissioner of the Pampanga Council; and RD Tolentino G. Aquino, Ph.D., CESO III, Regional Scout Commissioner of the BSP-Central Luzon were all present during the meeting.

Dr. Emmanuel Antonio M. Umali, SWB, was elected as the new Regional Vice-Chairperson. Umali was the former Refional Chairperson.

"Bilang bagong Regional Chairperson, ating pagtitibayin ang liderato, kooperasyon, at dedikasyon sa pagpapalakas ng scouting movement sa Gitnang Luzon. Bilang kasalukuyang Chairperson ng Regional Development Council at Regional Peace and Order Council sa rehiyon, ating isusulong ang mga programa, proyekto, at aktibidad na higit na maghuhubog sa kakayahan, disiplina, at pagmamahal sa bayan ng ating mga kabataan," Ebdane said.

He added that the BSP-Central Luzon Region can count on him to continue great service and stronger steps for youth development to provide a brighter future for every scout in the region.

In BSP, Scout Region 3 refers to the Central Luzon Region (CLR). It covers seven provinces: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales. The region is highly active, often hosting major scouting events and regional youth forums facilitated by local councils.Central Luzon has hosted international and regional gatherings. One recent major event was the 33rd Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Jamboree, which was held at Kainomayan Scout Camp in Botolan, Zambales.