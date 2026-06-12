Cordillera learners face classroom shortage

Benguet recorded the largest classroom shortage, with a deficit of 540 classrooms across 3,917 schools. It also has the highest enrollment by division, with 84,579 learners. Abra follows with a shortage of 295 classrooms across 2,187 schools and 52,761 enrollees. Mountain Province faces a shortage of 288 classrooms across 1,499 schools, with 33,136 learners enrolled. Kalinga lacks 264 classrooms across 887 public schools and has 22,835 enrollees.

Ifugao has a shortage of 288 classrooms across 1,945 schools, alongside 43,579 enrolled learners. Tabuk City lacks 197 classrooms across 1,031 schools, with 25,694 enrollees. Baguio City is short of 114 classrooms across 1,795 schools, with 60,333 enrollees. Apayao records the lowest deficit at 112 classrooms across 1,437 schools, with 25,894 learners.

DepEd previously reported a nationwide shortage of over 165,000 classrooms. While projects are being implemented to address the gap, the department expects these initiatives to help reduce the deficit by the end of the school year or by the opening of classes next year.