CANADA GETS FIRST TASTE

For years, Filipinos in Canada carried home memories of Philippine mangoes the way migrants carry pieces of a country in stories, cravings, arguments about fruit that nobody else quite understood.
On Friday, a cargo shipment changed that.
The first commercial shipment of fresh Philippine carabao mangoes arrived in Toronto, opening a long-sought export route for the fruit.
The mangoes arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Manila and are expected to appear on the shelves of Seafood City and online retailer Fruter.ca.
The shipment itself was modest. Save for the symbolism.
For decades, Philippine mangoes have enjoyed an almost mythical reputation among overseas Filipinos, many of whom insist that no rival from Mexico, India, Thailand or elsewhere comes close to matching the sweetness of the carabao mango.
Now exporters are betting that Canadian consumers, increasingly drawn to tropical and specialty produce, might agree.
The breakthrough follows months of coordination among Philippine trade, agriculture and diplomatic officials, along with exporters, importers and airline partners navigating the regulatory demands required to move fresh fruit across borders.
“This demonstrates what is possible when government agencies and private partners work together to unlock new opportunities for Filipino products and services and meet the growing demand abroad,” said Philippine Consul General Kristine Leilani Salle said.
The Philippines has long sought to move beyond serving mainly diaspora markets and carve out space for premium agricultural products in mainstream North American grocery aisles.
Officials hope the Toronto shipment becomes the first link in a steady commercial pipeline rather than a one-time novelty.