CANADA GETS FIRST TASTE

For years, Filipinos in Canada carried home memories of Philippine mangoes the way migrants carry pieces of a country in stories, cravings, arguments about fruit that nobody else quite understood.

On Friday, a cargo shipment changed that.

The first commercial shipment of fresh Philippine carabao mangoes arrived in Toronto, opening a long-sought export route for the fruit.

The mangoes arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Manila and are expected to appear on the shelves of Seafood City and online retailer Fruter.ca.

The shipment itself was modest. Save for the symbolism.