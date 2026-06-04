Philippine mangoes debut in Canada

Government strategy

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the export forms part of the government’s strategy to diversify destinations for Philippine agricultural products.

“This is another step toward our goal of widening and diversifying the global market for our farm products such as bananas, coconuts and mangoes. It is time for other parts of the world to get a taste of the Philippines,” Tiu Laurel said.

Inaugural export of Philippine mangoes to Rome

The Canada shipment follows last year’s inaugural export of fresh Philippine mangoes to Rome and supports efforts to increase the global presence of locally grown produce.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is also promoting other high-value export crops, including bananas, pineapples, durian, pomelo, avocado, dragon fruit, calamansi and cacao.

Agriculture Undersecretary Philip C. Young said the shipment demonstrates how government support and private-sector participation can help create new opportunities for Filipino farmers.