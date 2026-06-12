Caloocan motorcycle thief identified

Five minutes later, a separate camera caught the group pushing away a motorcycle owned by a second-year marine engineering student.

The victim’s mother discovered the theft around 4 a.m., initially fearing her son had left the house before noticing the vehicle was missing from their property.

Following a review of the footage and transit backtracking, Caloocan police identified one of the suspects, who was later spotted in another part of North Caloocan.

Investigators have filed charges against the suspect for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016. The suspect remains at large.

“Whoever took it, you won’t get rich from that,” the victim said in an appeal to the suspects, noting the motorcycle was his only means of commuting to school. “Just surrender it, because I really need it for classes.”

Local officials are assisting police in tracking down the remaining three unidentified suspects.