Cainta mayor warns utilities: No permit, no digging

"Do not dig up public roads without getting a permit from the municipal hall. This is to let us know what the project is and if it will block the waterways or canals, which usually happens when you do not inform us," Nieto said.

The mayor said he had observed utility poles and water lines installed through drainage canals, trapping garbage and obstructing water flow. On Friday, he stopped Manila Water personnel from excavating Ricarte Street after they allegedly failed to present the required permit.

"They cannot show any permit. I sent them straight to the police station to file a case, and I had their truck impounded," Nieto said, adding that unauthorized projects undermine the local government's flood mitigation efforts.

"They are messing up the system I am fixing. Please cooperate so we do not have to take legal action," he added.