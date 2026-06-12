Beyond the medical record

I remember the first time I heard patients openly share their stories.

Years ago, in an effort to innovate healthcare marketing beyond clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction scores, I invited former patients to participate in a focus group and talk about their hospital experience.

What happened surprised me.

People simply stood up and said, “This is my story.”

One after another, they spoke with remarkable honesty — not only about their illnesses, but about their fears, frustrations, hopes and the people who had made a difference during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

There was something empowering about it for the patients. But it was equally transformative for those of us listening.

In the room were physicians, nurses, administrators and members of the care team. As the stories unfolded, we were reminded that healthcare is experienced very differently from the patient side of the bed.