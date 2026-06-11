SM Supermalls amplifies Gen Z’s voice at Super Pinoy Vibes

Filipino culture continues to evolve, and today’s generation is shaping it in exciting new ways.
From the way Gen Z speaks and expresses themselves online to the music they stream, the food they crave, and the trends they proudly own, being “Pinoy” today is all about creativity, connection, and self-expression.
This June, your most-loved SM Supermalls brings all of that together through Super Pinoy Vibes, a fresh celebration of modern Filipino identity where culture, community, food, music, and style collide in immersive experiences made for today’s generation.
Whether you’re bonding with your barkada, hunting for your next food obsession, or showing off your own Pinoy vibe online, SM Supermalls is the place to Gala To The Max this Independence Day.
Taste the flavors that hit different
No Pinoy celebration is complete without food, and Super Pinoy Vibes serves up familiar Filipino favorites with exciting twists that today’s generation can’t get enough of.
At Krazy Garlik in SM Mall of Asia, garlic lovers can dive into bold comfort food favorites like the 40 Kloves Chicken and Shrimp on a Roll that is perfect for sharing with the tropa after a long day out.
Meanwhile, Mesa, available in SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Southmall and SM Fairview, continues to serve crowd-favorite Filipino dishes like Crispy Flying Seafood Noodles, Crispchon, Pork Sisig, and Tinapa Rice that always bring people together around the table.
For those craving classic Filipino flavors, Mangan in SM North EDSA and SM Megamall serves comforting staples like Kare-Kare, Seafood Pancit Palabok and Puto Bumbong — making every food trip feel familiar, nostalgic and proudly local.
Over at Bistro Remedios in SM North EDSA, home-style Filipino dishes like Crispy Tadyang, Sinigang sa Bayabas and Binukadkad na Pla-Pla deliver comforting flavors that remind us why Filipino food will always feel like home.
And at Manam, available in SM Aura, SM Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM North EDSA, modern Filipino comfort food takes center stage with crowd favorites like House Crispy Sisig and Watermelon Sinigang —dishes that continue to resonate across generations.
Cap off your food crawl with decadent chocolate treats at Tsokolateria in SM Aura, where their signature churros and rich chocolate creations make for the perfect sweet ending to your Super Pinoy Vibes experience.
Express your Pinoy vibe
Super Pinoy Vibes goes beyond food, turning your most-loved SM Supermalls into spaces where today’s generation can celebrate Filipino creativity, identity, and community in fresh and exciting ways.
From 1 to 12 June, shoppers can explore the Pinoy Vibe Photo Spots and Sari-Sari Bazaar, where colorful installations, local finds, fashion pieces, accessories, and unique products create the perfect space to show off your own Pinoy style. Whether you’re snapping content for your feed or discovering locally made finds, every corner becomes part of the experience.
Celebrate culture with the community
The celebration officially kicks off with special Flag Raising Ceremonies on 12 June, setting the tone for a day filled with Filipino pride and youthful energy.
From 12 to 14 June, the Super Pinoy Sale brings exciting deals and sulit finds across participating SM malls — making it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your essentials, or discover something new while celebrating local culture.
Meanwhile, runners and fitness enthusiasts can also join the Manila Marathon Run, bringing together movement, community, and Filipino pride in one high-energy celebration this Independence Month.
Feel the energy of modern Pinoy culture
Filipino creativity takes center stage at the Pinoy Cosplay Parade: Super Havey on 12 June, where iconic Filipino superheroes come to life through elaborate costumes and larger-than-life performances that celebrate local pop culture in bold and imaginative ways.
Music lovers can also vibe to the sounds of local talent at Pinoy Jam: Viral Ang Tunog, where live performances transform your most-loved SM Supermall into a celebration of Filipino music, energy, and youth culture, creating a maxed-out experience filled with homegrown talent, community spirit, and Pinoy pride.
This Independence Month, celebrate what makes today’s Filipino generation unique through experiences that feel proudly local, fresh and uniquely yours.
Experience modern Filipino culture and make memories only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.