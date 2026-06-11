Prosecutors to lead Sara’s impeachment trial says Luistro

Luistro clarified that while private prosecutors will assist in preparing and presenting the case, the House prosecutors will continue to direct and oversee the proceedings against Sara.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jose Manuel "Chel" Diokno underscored the challenges involved in the impeachment trial, noting that prosecutors remain the ones to ensure that all evidence against Duterte will be properly admitted to the impeachment court.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure all evidence is admitted by the court,” Diokno said, adding that the work of prosecutors is neither simple nor easy.

Furthermore, Diokno also expressed gratitude for the assistance being extended by the private prosecutors, saying their participation would help strengthen the prosecution's efforts in the impeachment proceedings.

“We are thankful to the private prosecutors,” he said, emphasizing that their role remains clear and important as the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte moves forward.