"Our sacrifices from planning to the implementation of security measures up to the last hours paid off and this would have not happened without the dedication and hard work not only of our personnel but also of our partners from other agencies," Nartatez said.

The PNP deployed more than 20,000 police officers across Metro Manila to secure key government installations, manage traffic and maintain peace and order during the President's annual address.

Nartatez also thanked police personnel for their professionalism and dedication throughout the security operations.

He likewise commended the various cause-oriented groups that staged demonstrations, saying their cooperation and compliance with established rules helped ensure the orderly conduct of protest activities.

The PNP chief directed all police units to sustain the same level of vigilance and professionalism, saying the successful SONA security operations demonstrated the importance of thorough planning, discipline and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public.