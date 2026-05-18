Rep. Luistro named as lead prosecutor in VP Duterte impeach trial

Luistro, along with representatives Chua, Defensor, Flores, Gutierrez, and Zamora were all part of Duterte's previous impeachment that was subsequently archived due to violations of the Constitution.

The 11-member group is tasked with prosecuting the case of Duterte through the presentation of evidence and witnesses while in an effort to prove the latter’s guilt of the allegations lodged in the Articles of Impeachment.

From two complaints, it was consolidated into four articles by the Justice panel where the Vice President was alleged to have committed impeachable offenses through her unexplained wealth, misuse of confidential funds, bribery of public servants, and grave threats towards high-ranking officials.

The group was announced a day after the Vice President was impeached from the House with a vote of 257-25-9 last 11 May.

In a related development, the Senate officially convened as an impeachment court and has summoned Duterte to issue a response within a 10 day period regarding the complaints.

From there, the prosecutors would be given five days to submit a reply of their own before the impeachment could formally proceed to a trial.