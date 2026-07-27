Under the joint program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Agriculture (DA), more than 10,000 farmers and fisherfolk across the country will be trained in new livelihood skills.

"Tech-Pro is now integrated into Senior High School. It is progressive and ladderized, serving as a bridge to immediate employment, as well as a stepping stone toward continuous education and training," Marcos said in Filipino.

According to him, a TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training] graduate can potentially use their National Certificate or NC as a foundation to pursue further studies and earn a full college diploma.

"For example, Senior High School [Grades 11 and 12] students who take Electrical Installation and Maintenance can eventually pursue Electrical Engineering in the future. Similarly, those who take Caregiving can transition into a degree in Nursing," Marcos said.

"On the other hand, a college graduate can still get an NC to pursue a different field, or start a business they want to try," the President added.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) announced to the public the complete information regarding TVET courses and programs; the locations of training centers and providers; how to apply; dates; and other important details.

Marcos also said that the TESDA Passport, which is a result of the digitalization, is a big help nowadays.