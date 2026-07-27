"Since the outbreak of the war, more than 12,000 of our fellow countrymen have been safely repatriated to the country," Marcos added.

The President also said that more than 140,000 OFWs were given various forms of assistance amid the conflict in the Middle East, including food, financial aid, medical treatment, and shelter.

"Upon returning to the Philippines, we helped them start anew with their livelihoods through the AKSYON Fund and the OWWA-Kabuhayan program. We referred others to PESO, or included them in the Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa job fairs. Meanwhile, we assisted others in finding employment abroad once again," he said.

Aside from them, Marcos said that returning OFW teachers could teach in public schools where they are needed the most.

Marcos said that they continue to coordinate with various countries to ensure the safety of the OFWs in the Middle East.

"We have also coordinated with Iran for the safety of thousands of Filipino seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz," the chief executive added.