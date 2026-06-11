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Luistro introduces private prosecutors for Duterte trial

Press conference of the House on Thursday
Press conference of the House on Thursday Photo from the House of Representatives
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House prosecutor Gerville Luistro on Thursday introduced the private prosecutors who will be leading Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial on 6 July.

Luistro also emphasized that the House prosecution panel will remain in full control, along with assistant prosecutors who will deliver all evidence to the court.

Press conference of the House on Thursday
Prosecutors to lead Sara’s impeachment trial says Luistro

“The lead and the one in control of the trial will still be the House prosecutors,” Luistro said during a press conference where the private prosecutors for Duterte’s impeachment trial were formally introduced.

Among prosecutors are attorneys Marforth Fua, Erwin Matib, Justine Lamarca, Lorna Patajo-Kapunan, Sonya Benemento-Castillo, Deanna Lorenzo-Singian, Lino Kapunan, Bettina Zamora, and Amando Ligutan.

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