Police last to leave during emergencies

Among them is Police Staff Sergeant Aldrin Bareo of the Glan Municipal Police Station in Sarangani Province, whose experience has become a powerful reminder of the sacrifices many police personnel make in times of crisis.

When the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on 8 June, PSSg Bareo was carrying out his duties while his wife and young child were at home. As power and communication lines went down and panic spread across affected communities, he was unable to contact his family or determine their condition immediately. Despite the uncertainty, he remained with fellow responders, helping evacuate residents and ensuring the safety of children and families seeking shelter.

It would take nearly a day before he could confirm that his loved ones were safe and learn that the earthquake had destroyed their home.

His story is one of many unfolding across Regions 9, 11, 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where police officers have remained on the front lines of disaster response while facing personal challenges brought about by the calamity.