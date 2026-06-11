Police last to leave during emergencies

When the ground shakes, the PNP stands firm — first on the ground, last to leave, always for the Filipino people.
With search, rescue, relief, and recovery operations continuing across earthquake-affected areas in Mindanao, stories of courage and selfless service from police officers on the ground have begun to emerge.
Stories that reflect the commitment of the men and women of the Philippine National Police to stand with communities during their most difficult moments.
Among them is Police Staff Sergeant Aldrin Bareo of the Glan Municipal Police Station in Sarangani Province, whose experience has become a powerful reminder of the sacrifices many police personnel make in times of crisis.
When the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on 8 June, PSSg Bareo was carrying out his duties while his wife and young child were at home. As power and communication lines went down and panic spread across affected communities, he was unable to contact his family or determine their condition immediately. Despite the uncertainty, he remained with fellow responders, helping evacuate residents and ensuring the safety of children and families seeking shelter.
It would take nearly a day before he could confirm that his loved ones were safe and learn that the earthquake had destroyed their home.
His story is one of many unfolding across Regions 9, 11, 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where police officers have remained on the front lines of disaster response while facing personal challenges brought about by the calamity.
Since the earthquake struck, thousands of police personnel have been deployed to assist in search and rescue operations, evacuation efforts, traffic management, security operations, relief distribution, and coordination with local government units and disaster response agencies. Many have worked extended hours amid aftershocks, damaged infrastructure, and difficult conditions to help ensure the safety of affected residents.
As communities continue to recover, the PNP has also intensified its support for the establishment and security of temporary tent cities for families displaced by the earthquake. Police personnel are assisting local government units and partner agencies in identifying safe areas, maintaining order, and ensuring security, while helping guarantee that displaced residents have access to immediate assistance as authorities conduct structural assessments of damaged homes and buildings.