PNP deploys thousands for Independence Day

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy thousands of personnel across Metro Manila and other parts of the country on Thursday to secure activities marking the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence.
PNP chief Melencio Nartatez Jr. said no validated threats had been monitored ahead of the celebration, which featured flag-raising ceremonies, parades and cultural presentations under the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”
Authorities said security coverage focused on key sites, including Rizal Park, the Parada ng Kalayaan route, the Bonifacio Monument, Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine, Malacañang and the vicinity of the US Embassy.
Police also coordinated with local government units and other agencies to ensure peaceful and orderly observance of Independence Day activities nationwide.
The annual celebration commemorates the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain on 12 June 1898 in Kawit, Cavite.