NCRPO deploys over 8,000 personnel for Independence Day celebration

These efforts are reinforced by strengthened inter-agency coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, local government units, and other partner agencies to guarantee seamless operations before, during, and after the celebration.

NCRPO also said that enhanced command-and-control systems and prepositioned emergency response assets have been activated to enable swift mobilization when needed.

It also encouraged the public to remain vigilant, heed security and traffic advisories, and immediately report any suspicious activity to authorities to help ensure a safe and meaningful celebration of Independence Day.