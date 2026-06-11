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NCRPO deploys over 8,000 personnel for Independence Day celebration

Philippine Navy personnel raise the national flag during National Flag Day celebration and the start of the 127th Independence Day commemoration at Heritage Park in Barangay Alapan, Imus, Cavite, on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. The Philippine flag was first unfurled at the site in 1898 following the Battle of Alapan between Filipino revolutionaries and Spanish forces.
Philippine Navy personnel raise the national flag during National Flag Day celebration and the start of the 127th Independence Day commemoration at Heritage Park in Barangay Alapan, Imus, Cavite, on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. The Philippine flag was first unfurled at the site in 1898 following the Battle of Alapan between Filipino revolutionaries and Spanish forces.
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The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has deployed 8,011 personnel across Metro Manila to ensure a safe, orderly, and peaceful commemoration of 128th Philippine Independence Day Celebration on 12 June.

NCRPO said security coverage spans major event venues, convergence points, transportation hubs, and key thoroughfares, supported by intensified police visibility, traffic management operations, crowd monitoring, and rapid response capabilities.

Philippine Navy personnel raise the national flag during National Flag Day celebration and the start of the 127th Independence Day commemoration at Heritage Park in Barangay Alapan, Imus, Cavite, on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. The Philippine flag was first unfurled at the site in 1898 following the Battle of Alapan between Filipino revolutionaries and Spanish forces.
PNP deploys over 12,000 personnel for Independence Day in NCR

These efforts are reinforced by strengthened inter-agency coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, local government units, and other partner agencies to guarantee seamless operations before, during, and after the celebration.

NCRPO also said that enhanced command-and-control systems and prepositioned emergency response assets have been activated to enable swift mobilization when needed.

It also encouraged the public to remain vigilant, heed security and traffic advisories, and immediately report any suspicious activity to authorities to help ensure a safe and meaningful celebration of Independence Day.

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