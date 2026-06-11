NAIA nears Digital Passenger Data system adoption

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is on track to complete the migration of all international airlines to the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) passenger tracking platform by the end of June, with only 11 carriers left to comply.
New NAIA Infra Corp., the private operator of the country’s main gateway, said Thursday that 34 international airlines are already connected to the Advance Passenger Information System. The system allows airlines to transmit traveler information before flights arrive or depart.
“Full airline compliance with the BI requirement is needed to support advance passenger screening, improve processing at immigration counters, and help enable the wider use of BI’s immigration e-gates at the airport,” New NAIA Infra Corp. said.
The e-gates were procured by the operator as part of a broader modernization program for the Manila airport.
Meantime, the BI has ordered all remaining international carriers operating in the Philippines to complete their connectivity and begin regular transmission of passenger data by 30 June.
Once all airlines are connected, airport officials expect to fully leverage automated border control systems to reduce processing times and ease passenger flows.
New NAIA Infra Corp. said it will continue working with the bureau, airlines and other airport stakeholders to complete the remaining integrations ahead of the deadline.