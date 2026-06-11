NAIA nears Digital Passenger Data system adoption

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is on track to complete the migration of all international airlines to the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) passenger tracking platform by the end of June, with only 11 carriers left to comply.

New NAIA Infra Corp., the private operator of the country’s main gateway, said Thursday that 34 international airlines are already connected to the Advance Passenger Information System. The system allows airlines to transmit traveler information before flights arrive or depart.