Maki reflects on journey ahead of Southeast Asia tour

Performing some of his most beloved tracks, Maki recalled his early days as an aspiring artist, playing in small venues and chasing opportunities wherever they came. Despite his growing success, he said those humble beginnings continue to keep him grounded.

The emotional highlight of the evening came as he performed one of his signature songs, prompting a heartfelt reaction from both the singer and the audience. Fans responded with cheers and chants of support, turning the moment into a celebration of the bond they have built through music.

Maki also expressed appreciation for the listeners who have stood by him throughout his career, emphasizing that their presence and connection mean more than chart numbers or online statistics.

Looking ahead, the young artist remains focused on the road before him, promising that his musical journey is only beginning. With tour stops scheduled in Singapore and Indonesia, Maki is set to take another major step forward—carrying with him the lessons, memories, and fans that fueled his rise.