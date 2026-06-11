Knights survive Batang Kankaloo

San Juan repelled Caloocan’s final assault to prevail, 68-60, in the nightcap of the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Wednesday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.
Ahead, 58-46, the Knights saw the Batang Kankaloo threaten following an 8-point bundle presided over by Kymani Ladi and Kean Baclaan.
Unfazed, the Knights countered behind Harold Alarcon, Orlan Wamar and Gerry Abadiano to pad the lead back to 65-56 with 2:40 left and tally their ninth win against one loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Caloocan absorbed its first loss after an 11-win run, but held on to the top spot in the North division, towing San Juan and defending champion Abra Solid North, also with a 9-1 slate in the race for playoff spots.
Wamar proved he remains the Knights’ go-to-guy, posting 15 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Alarcon, who had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Reyland Torres, with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Dom Escobar and Baclaan managed to put Caloocan within 60-65, but the Batang Kankaloo couldn’t score after that, and Abadiano and Reyland Torres pegged the final count with a layup and a free throw.
San Juan star center Michael Phillips hauled down 15 rebounds to compensate for his two-point output, a two-handed slam early in the second quarter.
Baclaan wound up with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, followed by Ladi with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Meanwhile, the Valenzuela City Darkhorse stunned the Pasay Voyagers, 88-85, in the second game and levelled their slate at 6-6.
Veteran Jay Collado shone for Valenzuela with 25 points and nine rebounds, followed by Shaq Alanes with 19 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Angelo Obuyes with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.