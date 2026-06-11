Knights survive Batang Kankaloo

San Juan repelled Caloocan’s final assault to prevail, 68-60, in the nightcap of the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Wednesday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Ahead, 58-46, the Knights saw the Batang Kankaloo threaten following an 8-point bundle presided over by Kymani Ladi and Kean Baclaan.

Unfazed, the Knights countered behind Harold Alarcon, Orlan Wamar and Gerry Abadiano to pad the lead back to 65-56 with 2:40 left and tally their ninth win against one loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.