Caloocan keeps top MPBL spot

Kymani Ladi tallied 15 points, highlighted by a two-handed slam with 44.7 seconds left, eight rebounds and three assists to push the Batang Kankaloo farther ahead of the Quezon Huskers (8-0) in the overall race for playoff spots.

The 6-foot-8 former Ateneo de Manila University star earned the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Jielo Razon, with 13 points and two assists, Cris Bitoon with 10 points, four steals and two assists, and Eric Camson, with 11 points.

Pasay threatened at 68-66 after Christian Pajarito bunched seven points, and again at 73-71, following a seven-point bundle by Cyril Gonzales, only for Camson and Ladi to come up with crucial baskets.

The Voyagers tumbled to 7-4 as only Fajarito struck back with 32 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Gonzales and homegrown Nico Quinal had nine points each.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Greats subdued the Valenzuela City Darkhorse, 89-70, and climbed to 8-3 in the second game.

Top gunner Mark Meneses posted 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists for Cebu, which converted more than half of its field goal attempts, 37 of 71, against Valenzuela’s 25 of 72.

Meneses got support from Ron Dennison with 17 points and two rebounds, Wowie Escosio with 14 points and eight rebounds, Simon Camacho and Alfrancis Tamsi with nine points each, and Cebuano legend Dondon Hontiveros with eight points.