Batang Kankaloo display firepower

The Batang Kankaloo also applied constant pressure, forcing the Darkhorse to commit 18 turnovers that paved the way for more fastbreak points, 26-8, and a huge 90-48 spread with 5:33 left.

Kymani Ladi stood out for Caloocan with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists, edging Jeff Manday, with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, for the SportsPlus Best Player honors.

Rommel Calahat contributed 11 points and four rebounds, Jammer Jamito 10 points and six rebounds, and Antonio Bonsubre four points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as the Batang Kankaloo moved ahead of the Gensan Warriors (7-0) and gained distance from the Quezon Huskers (5-0).

Valenzuela fell to 4-4 as only Jay Collado struck back with 13 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cebu sustained its climb with a 96-77 beating of Zamboanga SiKat in the opener, while Quezon City regained traction with a 96-87 victory over Ilagan Isabela in the second game.