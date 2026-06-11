Kings, Tropang 5G dispute crucial victory

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT

It’s down to a race-to-two.

Back on equal footing after four meetings, defending champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra clash in a pivotal Game 5 encounter to draw closer to the hill in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven finals series today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Expect fireworks when the two teams collide in the 7:30 match that is expected to draw another raucous crowd.

The Tropang 5G refused to let the Kings string the series rematch’s first back-to-back wins and pulled off a 106-98 victory in Game 4 last Wednesday to knot the showdown for a virtual best-of-three.