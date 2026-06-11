Kings, Tropang 5G dispute crucial victory

Game today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT
It’s down to a race-to-two.
Back on equal footing after four meetings, defending champion TNT and Barangay Ginebra clash in a pivotal Game 5 encounter to draw closer to the hill in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven finals series today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Expect fireworks when the two teams collide in the 7:30 match that is expected to draw another raucous crowd.
The Tropang 5G refused to let the Kings string the series rematch’s first back-to-back wins and pulled off a 106-98 victory in Game 4 last Wednesday to knot the showdown for a virtual best-of-three.
TNT’s equalizer behind Jordan Heading’s 29-point explosion spoiled Ginebra’s celebration after sweeping the Best Player of the Conference and Best Import awards won by RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee, respectively, and Scottie Thompson joining the 5,000-point club.
But for Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes, the series is now in its hardest and most exciting part.
“So again, it’s now down to a best-of-three. So, as you know, in the series, the longer it gets, it now becomes a battle of attrition,” Reyes said.
TNT has yet to take the lead in the series but is determined to flip the script.
Reinforcement Chris McCullough has been consistent with his production, but it’s a matter of the Tropang 5G locals stepping up to help the team gain the driver’s seat.
TNT will surely need all the help it can get to bring down a team raring for payback.
“I mean, we’re playing the best import, and the best local player, so you know, we know that they will really score, because I mean, they’re not the best for nothing,” he said.
Ginebra coach Tim Cone, on the other hand, wants more active bench participation to regain the advantage.
“We wanted to try to come back here and do something special today and get that 3-1 lead. But it’s really, really hard to do and we were not just able to do it,” the 25-time champion tactician said after the tough loss where his bench got outplayed by its TNT counterpart, 24-41.
“They out-energized us, they out-physicaled us. Frankly, they just outplayed us in the second half. So now it’s a best of three,” he added.
A missing link in Game 4 who must step up is Stephen Holt, who was limited to just five points on 2-of-5 shooting after pouring 23 in Game 3.
With just two more wins to go for the crown, Game 5 will serve as an important rallying point for both squads.
It’s gut check time.