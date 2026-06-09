Ginebra aims to move closer to title

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT

Another win and Barangay Ginebra will draw closer to the summit.

But for Kings head coach Tim Cone, this also means defending champion TNT will unleash another surge in a desperate attempt to level the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup finals best-of-seven series.

Ginebra looks to extend its lead over the Tropang 5G in a pivotal Game 4 clash today back at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Kings try to extend their 2-1 series advantage over TNT in their 7:30 p.m. tipoff following the awarding of the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and Best Import winners.

“We’re only focused on the next game,” Cone said as he brushed aside their temporary lead.

Justin Brownlee, who is set to move up to second in the all-time list of Best Import awardees with his fourth behind the late Bobby Parks’ seven, and RJ Abarrientos, who will receive his first-ever BPC honor, are expected to deliver their usual numbers for Ginebra and help stave off the Tropang 5Gs attempt to turn the finals rematch into a virtual best-of-three.

The Kings’ resident import blasted 41 points in their momentum-swinging 116-102 victory in Game 3 last Sunday, heading into the much-needed two-day halt of hostilities.

Rejuvenated and rested, Ginebra marches back into war with hopes of picking up from where it left off.

“Going forward, you know, hopefully we can keep riding that momentum,” the 38-year-old Brownlee said.

TNT, on the other hand, is back on the ropes seeking a counterpunch.

The Tropang 5G got buried in a 22-point hole and never got a chance to climb out in the series’ first game, where one side actually held on to a huge gap and finished with a double-digit winning margin.

One TNT player raring to atone for the Game 3 rout is Calvin Oftana.

The veteran was held to a disappointing two points just days after dropping personal season-high 31 markers in the Tropang 5Gs Game 2 equalizer.

“Nothing’s wrong with me, health-wise. There’s no excuse for that. I played terribly and didn’t contribute to the team,” Oftana admitted.

“Good thing there’s still a second chance. We have more games to bounce back.”

Also aiming to rebound is Rey Nambatac, who had it worse in Game 3.

He went scoreless in 0-of-14 shooting from the field despite his 17 minutes on the floor.

With both being focal points of Ginebra’s defense, Chris McCullough shouldered the load with 44 points and 13 rebounds while Roger Pogoy added 28, but it wasn’t enough.

TNT has yet to take the driver’s seat in the series.