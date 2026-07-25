James said he initially believed he had played his last NBA game after the previous season but ultimately decided his passion for competing remained strong.

"This is my last decision," James wrote on social media. "I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win."

In Philadelphia, James joins an ambitious roster led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, newly acquired Jaylen Brown and rising guard VJ Edgecombe, instantly making the 76ers one of the favorites to contend for the NBA championship.

James has won four NBA titles with three different franchises: the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. He will now attempt to deliver Philadelphia's first NBA championship since 1983 while pursuing a fifth title in what could be the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career.