Dogfight looms

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone sees more of the same in the 7:30 p.m. encounter, as well as for the rest of the title rematch, judging by how the two proud franchises disputed Game 1.

“I don’t know, six more of these, I don’t know if I can make six more of these. If they’re all going to be like this, it’s going to be a tough series to stay healthy in,” Cone said.

Ginebra blew an 18-point third-quarter lead and raced TNT neck-and-neck to the finish.

RJ Abarrientos buried back-to-back four-pointers to give the Kings a 100-97 advantage before RR Pogoy answered with a booming triple to tie the count with 10 ticks left, which got the 11,447-strong crowd up on their feet.

Resident import Brownlee, just like many times before, rose to the occasion by nailing the biggest basket of the game with a Jordanesque fadeaway banker over Tropang 5G counterpart Chris McCullough.

Cone is brewing up crucial adjustments after TNT pounded Ginebra inside the paint for 44 points and took advantage of their control of the boards, leading to 18 second-chance points.