KAUFMAN IGNITES CONVERSATIONS

I went on a lovely Sunday evening in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and I was able to catch many of my artist friends, including David himself. The curation of pieces was excellent, ranging from paintings to mixed media, sculptures and more. A wonderful medley of art and its many expressions! It’s definitely worth the visit, whether it’s your me-time, a date, or bonding with friends or family. With such diverse pieces, you’re bound to find something that ignites passion and inspiration in you.