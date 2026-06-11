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KAUFMAN IGNITES CONVERSATIONS

DAVID Kaufman with his painting.
DAVID Kaufman with his painting.Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Bastedor Art Project, Norlie Meimban and my dear friend David Kaufman took on a massive feat with their art exhibit, Ignite. Sixty artists, two weeks and one beautiful celebration of “art that inspires and connection that transforms.”

DAVID Kaufman with his painting.
All in the family: Aquilizans’ new masterpiece landscape at Artinformal
CHRISTINE Carlos, the columnist and Cocoy Cordoba.
CHRISTINE Carlos, the columnist and Cocoy Cordoba.

I went on a lovely Sunday evening in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and I was able to catch many of my artist friends, including David himself. The curation of pieces was excellent, ranging from paintings to mixed media, sculptures and more. A wonderful medley of art and its many expressions! It’s definitely worth the visit, whether it’s your me-time, a date, or bonding with friends or family. With such diverse pieces, you’re bound to find something that ignites passion and inspiration in you.

DAVID Kaufman with his painting.
Joan Punyet Miró paints primarily poetic in ‘Oneness’
MUSEUM foundation head Danny Jacinto, Bric Bernas, Sarah Baviera, Monstera Artist Pido V and Florence-trained artist Danilo Arriola (seated).
MUSEUM foundation head Danny Jacinto, Bric Bernas, Sarah Baviera, Monstera Artist Pido V and Florence-trained artist Danilo Arriola (seated).

After walking through the exhibit and catching up with friends, a couple of us continued the conversation over dinner. Congrats, David, on this exhibit! 

BENDY Dychangco and Atty. Banjo Navarro.
BENDY Dychangco and Atty. Banjo Navarro.
BON Labora with Benjie Soliven.
BON Labora with Benjie Soliven.
LEFT to Right, Dante Enage, Wellers Vicencio, Bastee Orobia, Arnel Garcia, Ron salazar
LEFT to Right, Dante Enage, Wellers Vicencio, Bastee Orobia, Arnel Garcia, Ron salazar
LILIBETH Miemban, Norlie Midmban, Ramon Orlina, Anali Garcia, RonCab Lagalag.jpg
LILIBETH Miemban, Norlie Midmban, Ramon Orlina, Anali Garcia, RonCab Lagalag.jpg
RONNIE Traballo and Natalia Bryzgalova.
RONNIE Traballo and Natalia Bryzgalova.
contemporary art
Ascott Hotel in Bonifacio Global City
Ignite art exhibit
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