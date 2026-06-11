KAUFMAN IGNITES CONVERSATIONS

Bastedor Art Project, Norlie Meimban and my dear friend David Kaufman took on a massive feat with their art exhibit, Ignite. Sixty artists, two weeks and one beautiful celebration of “art that inspires and connection that transforms.”
I went on a lovely Sunday evening in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and I was able to catch many of my artist friends, including David himself. The curation of pieces was excellent, ranging from paintings to mixed media, sculptures and more. A wonderful medley of art and its many expressions! It’s definitely worth the visit, whether it’s your me-time, a date, or bonding with friends or family. With such diverse pieces, you’re bound to find something that ignites passion and inspiration in you.
After walking through the exhibit and catching up with friends, a couple of us continued the conversation over dinner. Congrats, David, on this exhibit!