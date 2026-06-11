Investigation begins

“To preserve the total integrity, independence, and fairness of this investigation — and to ensure all participants can cooperate freely without any actual or perceived pressure — head coach Thomas Anthony ‘Tab’ Baldwin and team manager Christopher ‘Epok’ Quimpo have gone on leave for the duration of the inquiry,” Yap said.

“The University is cooperating fully, transparently, and without reservation with all investigations being undertaken by national authorities and competent regulatory bodies. We ask our community for their continued prayers as we navigate this dark chapter.”

Baldwin was last seen in Ateneo’s Quezon City campus yesterday along with members of the team for a candlelight vigil ceremony.

“The University requested that Coach Baldwin refrain from making public statements to allow the official processes to proceed and the facts to be established before any public discussion of the matter,” Yap said.

“In the immediate aftermath of this heartbreaking loss, our guidance to Coach Baldwin was to focus his attention on the emotional and psychological welfare of the players, coaches, and staff affected by the incident, while also attending to his own well-being as someone who is grieving alongside the rest of the community.”

Aurora Provincial Police acting director Police Colonel Percival Pineda said the 68-year-old Kiwi-American mentor remained silent when asked about what happened on the day of the accident.

“Our investigator tried to talk to him, but we couldn’t because he was in a state of shock,” Pineda said.

A wake for Baterbonia is being held at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City and will be followed by a separate wake starting Friday at Ateneo de Davao University.

Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio is asking Baldwin to come forward as the deaths of the two young student-athletes have become a national issue.

“Where is Tab Baldwin? Why is he still not speaking up? This is beyond Ateneo. This is a national concern,” Gregorio said.