German President to visit Manila, PBBM leaves for Russia

They will also exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest, including the Philippines’ ongoing Chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Steinmeier’s visit marks a key moment in the over seven-decade-long diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Germany.

The last visit by a German Head of State was undertaken by German President and Mrs. Heinrich Lübke in 1963.

Germany is the biggest trading and investment partner of the Philippines among European Union (EU) countries, with notable German businesses that are operating in the country, including

Siemens, Lufthansa Technik, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, and Bosch.

Germany has been a development partner of ASEAN since 2016 and a constant voice for the rule of law and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.

On the last day of the German leader, President Marcos will also leave the country to visit Kazan, Russia, from 17 to 18 June.

Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President, being the ASEAN chairman for this year, will spearhead the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit.

“This is an event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the ASEAN-Russia relations. Russia is a dialogue partner of the regional bloc. As ASEAN chair, pangungunahan natin ang pagsusuri sa naging takbo ng ating kooperasyon at relasyon sa Russia. Kasama na rin dito ang pagtatalakay sa mga susunod na hakbang upang higit pang mapalalim at mapalawak ang ugnayan ng Pilipinas at Russia at ng ASEAN,” she said.

The Palace spokesperson, however, did not say whether President Marcos and Russian President Vladimir Putin will embark on a bilateral talk while he is in Kazan.

A Palace source said the Philippine government is still ‘seeking’ an appointment with the Russian government.