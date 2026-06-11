Baligod belies Win’s claim of a threat

Lawyer Levito Baligod on Thursday rejected the claim of Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian that the 18 alleged bagmen of former congressman Zaldy Co posed a threat to the Senate.

Appearing before the Office of the Ombudsman alongside Johnny Buduan, one of Co’s alleged aides, Baligod said the allegation was unfounded, stressing that neither he nor his group had any intention of resorting to violence.

“I don’t know why people of their stature, supposed to be, will engage in such accusations that we are threatening the security of the Senate,” he said.

“When you enter the Senate, you will be frisked. You can’t even enter with a knife. The OSAA personnel there have guns at their disposal, so how?” he added.

Baligod said the group’s objective was simply to have their allegations of corruption fully investigated, noting that they had cooperated with the summonses issued by various government agencies, including the Senate.

“We are peaceful people. We do not know violence. We do not know dissidence. That’s why we cooperated. Even if we do not recognize Erwin Tulfo as the chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, we still went there,” he said.