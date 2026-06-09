SBMA, BJMP Region 3 to reintegrate PRLs back to work

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño and BJMP Region 3 Director Jail Chief Superintendent (JCSupt) Ma Annie A. Espinosa signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on Workplace Reintegration Program for Persons Restored of Liberty (PRLs) at the SBMA Administration Building on 4 June 2026.

Senior Deputy Administrator Atty. Ramon O. Agregado, SBMA Labor Department Manager Atty. Melvin Varias, BJMPPO Zambales administrator JSupt Ferdinand G. Malabo, and officials of the Olongapo District Jail witnessed the signing.

According to Chairman Aliño, the aim of the agreement is to establish a Workplace Reintegration Program aimed at enhancing public safety and extending rehabilitative or reformation efforts to PRLs or those released from incarceration.

“Personally, I am a firm supporter of programs that aim to reintegrate PRLs as reformed and productive members of mainstream society. I strongly believe that it is not only our civic responsibility but more importantly, a just and humane act of service to our fellowmen,” he said.

The program facilitates social mainstreaming and productivity by creating employment opportunities within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone through qualified skills-matching.

Last year, the SBMA also entered into an agreement with the Department of Justice-Parole and Probation Administration (DOJ-PPA) for workplace reintegration program for parolees, probationers, and pardonees.

“In fact, that partnership or agreement made the SBMA the first government owned and controlled corporation to support the DOJ-PPA’s workplace reintegration plan. Among our earlier initiatives toward this end was the promotion of inclusive employment,” Aliño said.

For her part, JCSupt Espinosa said that the agreement is a significant step toward strengthening the reintegration of the PDL into society. She added that the activity underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to support reformation beyond incarceration by creating pathways for meaningful and sustainable employment.

“By opening doors to legitimate work opportunities, the agreement seeks to empower the PDL with dignity, purpose, and a renewed sense of responsibility as they transition back into society,” she cited.

“Through this milestone partnership, BJMPRO-III and SBMA reaffirm their dedication to transforming lives, fostering hope, and creating a more inclusive community where reformation is matched with real opportunities for growth and success.”