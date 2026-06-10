Raps filed vs suspect in viral Sampaloc road rage

The incident occurred on 1 June along Maceda Street corner P. Florentino Street, Barangay 519, where two motorcycle‑riding suspects confronted and physically assaulted a 36‑year‑old male motorist while stopped at a red light. The victim reported damage to personal property and stated that the assault caused significant stress and prevented him from reporting for work.

Immediately after the video circulated online, operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) launched on‑site validation, coordinated with barangay officials, and conducted a systematic review of CCTV footage across the area. These efforts led to the positive identification of the rider‑suspect and the filing of the appropriate complaint on 9 June. Efforts to establish the identity of the second suspect are actively ongoing.

NCRPO Regional Director P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin underscored that the case demonstrates the police force’s commitment to act decisively on incidents brought to public attention.