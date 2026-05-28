Pope Leo XIV calls for a global rosary for peace on May 30

According to a 22 May press release, Monsignor Walter R. Rossi, rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., will simultaneously lead prayers via livestream at 1 p.m. Eastern Time alongside the pope.

The initiative, coordinated by the Dicastery for Evangelization, includes participation from several internationally recognized Marian shrines.

Among them are the Shrine of the Mother of God in Zarvanytsia, Ukraine; the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo, Philippines; the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary in Fátima, Portugal; the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina; the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France; the Shrine of St. Charbel Annaya in Lebanon; and the Pontifical Shrine of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy.

“As the preeminent Marian shrine and patronal church of the United States, the basilica joins shrines throughout the world in this worldwide rosary with the Holy Father,” the basilica in Washington, D.C., said in a statement. “All are invited to participate in this special moment of unity and prayer for peace throughout the world.”

The global prayer gathering comes as Pope Leo continues to emphasize peace during the early months of his pontificate.

During his Pentecost homily, the pope urged Catholics to pray to the Holy Spirit to “save us from the evil of war,” saying that conflict can only be overcome “by the omnipotence of love.”

Since assuming the papacy, Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly appealed for peace in regions affected by violence and instability, including the Middle East, Africa, and Ukraine.