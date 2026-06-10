Pinoys give WPS allies solid backing — poll

The survey, conducted from 3 to 7 May 2026 among 1,500 respondents nationwide, was released ahead of the 128th anniversary of Philippine independence and a month before the 10th anniversary of the landmark arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Support was strongest in Mindanao, where 91 percent agreed with the approach, including 63 percent who strongly agreed. The National Capital Region followed, with 90 percent support and 64 percent strongly agreeing.

Stratbase Institute president and CEO Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit said the findings reflect public backing for a foreign policy anchored in international law and strategic partnerships.

Clear recognition

“Filipinos clearly recognize that upholding the 2016 arbitral award and strengthening cooperation with like-minded nations are essential components of preserving our independence in the 21st century,” Manhit said.

In a separate question, respondents were asked to identify at least five countries or organizations with which the Philippines should cooperate in defending the WPS.

The United States emerged as the most preferred partner, with 84 percent of respondents nationwide supporting it. It was followed by Japan at 67 percent, Australia at 57 percent, Canada at 51 percent and South Korea at 44 percent.

The highest support for working with the United States came from respondents in the National Capital Region at 86 percent, while Balance Luzon and Mindanao each recorded 85 percent. Among socioeconomic classes, support was highest among Class E respondents at 86 percent.

By contrast, support for working with China was lower, with 23 percent of respondents in Mindanao saying the Philippines should cooperate with Beijing in defending the WPS.

The survey also showed growing support for key allies. Compared with a similar Stratbase-commissioned poll conducted in December 2025, support for the United States rose from 82 percent to 84 percent, while support for Japan increased from 64 percent to 67 percent.