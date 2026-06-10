Over 1,000 schools damaged after Mindanao quake

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspected two earthquake-hit schools in General Santos City on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to assess the extent of destruction and accelerate recovery measures.

The officials visited Romana C. Acharon Central Elementary School and General Santos City National High School, where engineers briefed them on the condition of school buildings and the rehabilitation work needed to restore normal operations.

The earthquake struck just as public schools reopened for classes, forcing education officials to confront safety concerns in some of the country's most heavily affected provinces.

Data from DepEd showed South Cotabato recorded the highest number of damaged schools at 194, followed by North Cotabato with 172 and Sultan Kudarat with 157. Validation of reports from other affected areas remains ongoing.

DepEd has estimated that at least P245.8 million will be needed for cleanup activities, debris clearing, and minor repairs in damaged schools. The agency said initial response funds are being processed to allow schools to carry out urgent interventions while comprehensive assessments continue.

"Habang nagpapatuloy ang assessment at validation, kumikilos na tayo. Kasabay ng pagtitiyak sa kaligtasan ng ating mga paaralan ay ang paghahanda para sa kanilang mabilis na pagkukumpuni at pagbabalik-operasyon," Angara said.

Engineers from DepEd's central and regional offices have begun conducting rapid structural assessments to determine whether affected school buildings can still be used and to identify facilities requiring immediate repairs or possible closure.

In General Santos City alone, DepEd and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have started validating the condition of 12 schools, while inspections of 13 more campuses are scheduled in the coming days.

The ongoing infrastructure safety assessment has also expanded to Sarangani province, where engineering teams are inspecting schools in Alabel, Malapatan, Kiamba, Malungon and Glan. The findings will help determine repair priorities and guide the release of government assistance for reconstruction.

Education officials said restoring safe learning spaces remains a priority as thousands of students return to school in communities still recovering from one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Mindanao in recent years.

A joint DepEd-DPWH assessment mission remains underway across the quake-affected areas as authorities continue to consolidate damage reports and determine the full impact of the disaster on the education sector.