NAC secures new nickel source in Zambales

The agreement, however, remains subject to approval by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) before it can take effect.

Areas believed to contain nickel ore

“The said Operating Agreement shall be submitted with the MGB and will become effective upon approval of the MGB,” it added. “The areas covered are believed to contain nickel ore and other associated minerals that can be extracted under the MPSA.”

NAC did not provide estimates on mineral resources within the concession or indicate when development activities could begin if regulatory approval is obtained.

Last year, NAC tripled its attributable net income to P6.27 billion from P1.52 billion, driven by higher nickel ore prices and increased shipment volumes.