Las Piñas police nabs high-value suspect; seize P724K shabu, unlicensed firearm

The suspect was identified as alias Bossing, 28, classified as a high-value individual. He is facing separate criminal complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

The anti-narcotics sting transpired at approximately 12:47 a.m. along Emerald Street in Barangay Talon Singko, Las Piñas City. The targeted deployment was executed by tactical teams of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Las Piñas City Police Station.

During the tactical intervention, a designated poseur-buyer successfully completed a transaction with the suspect, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Responding officers recovered two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one knot-tied plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The combined weight of the seized illegal drugs totals more or less 106.59 grams, carrying an estimated standard drug price value of P724,812.

In addition to the dangerous drugs, operatives recovered a black Camelbak sling bag containing an unlicensed caliber .380 ACP Bersa Pistol, an accompanying magazine, and three live rounds of ammunition, alongside the recovered buy-bust cash.

The arrested individual, along with the recovered drug and firearm evidence, was brought to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit office for documentation and mandatory medical examinations prior to the formal filing of criminal complaints for inquest proceedings before the City Prosecutor's Office.