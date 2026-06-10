Lao being groomed as PNVF boss

The PNVF was suspended by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) last 29 May due to “serious governance concerns and multiple purported violations of the FIVB Code of Ethics.”

An ad hoc committee was formed by the FIVB to oversee the affairs of the local federation while under suspension.

It came just hours after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) cut its funding support for the federation due to breach of contractual obligations and operational misalignments. The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is also set to formally suspend PNVF in its coming general assembly.

With the federation under fire, a group of PNVF officials led by no less than its chairman Dr. Arnel Hajan and vice president Yul Benosa declared withdrawal of support to Liao.

Other signatories from the 11 officials under Liao’s slate that swept the PNVF elections held last November, were secretary general Otie Camangian, auditor Roger Banzuela, board members Sherwin Maganda, Fr. Victor Calvo Jr., Danilo Cong-o, Socorro Calleja-Uy, and Edward Lee.

The same group pushed for a leadership change with Lao as acting PNVF president.

Liao, however, has not stepped down from his office.

An election to formalize a revamp in the federation’s executive board will be called next week but it’s legality will still depend if it will be recognized by the POC.